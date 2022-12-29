Attorneys for El Paso Co. deputies ask court to dismiss lawsuit filed by Letecia Stauch

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- New court documents show attorneys for El Paso County and two El Paso County sheriff's deputies have filed a motion in federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Letecia Stauch.

Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in 2020.

Stauch filed the lawsuit on September 22 and in it claims El Paso County, the company that provides the jail's food, two El Paso County sheriff's deputies, and the jail's medical provider had mistreated her and violated her First Amendment and Eighth Amendment rights.

Stauch claims her First Amendment religious rights were being violated because Trinity Food Services did not serve kosher meals. She also claimed she was not provided kosher meals at both the county jail and county courthouse.

She also claimed her Eighth Amendment rights were being violated by being provided poor medical treatment while detained at the county jail.

The motion filed to dismiss the lawsuit argues that Stauch's First Amendment rights had not been violated by her allegedly not getting access to kosher meals while in jail because it did not “substantially burden (her) sincerely-held religious beliefs.” It also says that El Paso County should not be named in the lawsuit, as it does not control the El Paso County Jail, the Sheriff's Office does.

A ruling has not been made at this time on the motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Stauch will go to trial for the murder of her stepson in March.