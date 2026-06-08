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Noticias Locales

Clausura de carreteras por las lluvias en Colorado Springs

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Published 3:16 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Este lunes, conductores que se encontraban manejando cerca del area al norte de la calle Cheyenne Canyon y Gold Camp al norte del parque Cheyenne Cañon pudieron ver como las tormentas de lluvia afectaron la zona.

En varias partes de la región, el agua completamente elimino las calles y los obreros mantuvieron las carreteras clausuradas por la protección de los conductores.

Al momento, las zonas están cubiertas con tierra y los empleados del departamento de transportación de conducir en Colorado aun no tiene información sobre cuándo estas abran.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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