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Noticias Locales

Hombre arrestado por amenazar a un centro de cuidado de niños en Pueblo

Pueblo Police Department
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Published 1:21 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KTLO)-- Noticias en desarrollo, tras el susto que ocurrió el miércoles en UN centro de cuidado de niños. La policía de Pueblo tiene a un hombre en custodia luego de que el intentara ingresar a un centro de cuidado de menores con una pistola. 

La policía, dice que encontraron al hombre a unas cuadras y lo detuvieron. Su nombre es Phillip Martinez y tiene 43 años, mientras los uniformados estaban cuestionando al hombre. Se dieron cuenta que el arma de fuego, en realidad era una pistola de agua. Que parecía una arma de fuego real pero aún fue arrestado por amenazas graves. 

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Andrea Herrera

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