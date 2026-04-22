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Noticias Locales

Mujer dice ser la responsable de comenzar dos incendios en Palmer Park

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Published 3:03 PM

PALMER PARK, Colo. (KTLO)-- La policía de Colorado Springs dice que una mujer confeso a ser la responsable de comenzar dos incendios en Palmer Park el miércoles en la mañana. Ese incendio al momento gracias a los esfuerzos de los bomberos ha sido eliminado.  Las autoridades dicen que el incendio que quemo daño al area del centro de Palmer Park.

Las partes dañadas estaban cerca del area de la entrada hacia el oeste en la calle paseo.  La policía dice que Cadence Malkin es la persona sospechoso que estaba enfrente del incendio viendo como los bomberos estaban trabajando. El drone del departamento de bomberos la pudo capturar pero cuando los oficiales intentaron hablar con ella, se fue del área. 

Ahora, los investigadores dice que todo el parque estará cerrado mientras continua la investigación. Sin embargo, sí hay una entrada hacia el oeste del parque que esta abierto en la calle Paseo, para ayudar con la entrada de los residentes y los bomberos. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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