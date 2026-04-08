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Noticias Locales

Nuevo proyecto de ley ayuda a limitar el crimen por armas de fuego en Colorado

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Published 12:04 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KTLO)-- Empezamos con una actualización de una nueva ley luego de que el Gobernador Jared Polis firmará un nuevo proyecto de ley el martes . La propuesta de ley pregunta quién en la persona que puede temporalmente quitarle las armas de fuego a alguien que es considerado peligroso para la comunidad o para ellos mismos. 

Bajo la nueva ley, esa lista incluye no solo a miembros familiares y la policía. Pero también a los maestros y médicos para proteger a personas en escuelas y hospitales. Esa ley, también permitiría limitar la información medica de las personas involucradas en el incidente en las cortes. 

En un comunicado, Polis dijo esta expansión ayuda a proteger a las personas de Colorado de violencia de armas de fuego, mientras también promoviendo la responsabilidad de ser un dueño de un arma de fuego. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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