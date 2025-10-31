Modular, but make it art: How Italian design transformed the living room

Followtheflow // Shutterstock

In the United States, modular furniture is typically viewed through a practical lens. You can build pieces that reflect your family’s comfort preferences, the size of your living space, and your budget. In Italy, however, modular furniture is a form of deep expression. It’s a way of turning your home’s living space into a piece of art that’s perfectly tailored to your personality.

With open-plan living space design a popular choice in the U.S., there’s never been a better moment for homeowners to consider modular pieces. These types of spaces are best complemented by statement pieces, and this is something that modular furniture thrives at providing.

In this story, LAZZONI draws on the inspiration of classic Italian design and covers some of the most effective ways to use modular furniture in your interior space.

Modular sofas can be the star of the living room

Guests and family alike gravitate to the sofa or couch. It’s a main centerpiece for lounging in your home, so the need for comfort is paramount. Modular sofas allow you to alter your space to the needs of those inside the home, offering unlimited potential for arrangement.

Some of the benefits that modular sofas provide to a home:

They work well in smaller living spaces.

They’re easy to assemble.

Pieces can be mixed and matched for an elevated aesthetic appearance.

Using a TV stand as a sculptural piece

In most homes, the TV stand plays a passive role and is largely unnoticed. However, this piece has immense potential for intentional design.

TV stands are the perfect fixture to experiment with modularity. Individual pieces can be chained together to create one long stand, as often seen in Italian homes, or some can be stacked to add height, creating a sculptural appearance.

Blending practicality and art with a modular bookcase

Bookcases have always elevated a home, providing a sense of dignity and elegance to any room. According to Harvard Design Magazine, bookcases were present in the homes of elites for millennia. In the 19th and 20th centuries, printing became more affordable, and more people began incorporating books into their interiors. Today, modular shelving is a mainstay in modern Italian design.

Every individual’s book collection is unique and varies in size. Modular shelving and bookcases allow you to create a perfectly sized space for your literature. Whether you’re adding it to a nook in the back of a living space or you’d like it as a central piece of your office, modularity can be the ideal solution.

Tying a space together with modular end and coffee tables

Beauty often lies in the details. Redecor describes attention to detail as more than just a principle of Italian design; it’s also a tradition. The use of coffee tables and end tables goes hand-in-hand with this, and modular furniture pieces give you an opportunity to harness this beauty.

Modular tables can be interchanged to create different arrangements, they can be matched to create a cohesive aesthetic, or they can differ in style to create a touch of visual contrast. These subtle contrasts are an important part of the minimalism found in Italian interior design.

Harnessing flexibility and function with Italian design

The two central tenets of modular furniture are flexibility and function. The freedom to move pieces and rearrange them to suit personal preferences sets them apart from traditional fixtures. Italian modular design takes this a step further and blends flexibility and function with art, creating interior spaces that are just as awe-inducing as they are relaxing.

In conclusion, modularity offers timeless prominence

Despite Italianate design tracing its roots back to the Renaissance, the motifs and traditions found throughout feel far from dated. Modular furniture harnesses the timeless beauty of the design and transforms it into a modern solution that homeowners in the United States can use in their next home project.

From practical sofas to sculptural TV stands and bookcases, Italian modular design makes a lasting impression in all homes and is an excellent choice for the designer or homeowner interested in elevating a space with elegance, minimalism, and practicality.

This story was produced by LAZZONI and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.