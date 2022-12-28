Skier Shiffrin edges Gut-Behrami in GS for career win 79

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has won a gripping duel with Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami in a women’s World Cup giant slalom to earn her second win in two days. It marked career victory No. 79. Shiffrin trailed leader Gut-Behrami by 0.22 seconds after the opening leg but the pair swapped places after a thrilling final run in which both made mistakes. The American racer ultimately beat her rival by 0.10. Shiffrin also won a GS on the same course Tuesday and is now three World Cup wins short of the women’s record held by Lindsey Vonn.

