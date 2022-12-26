Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The opening for a playoff spot has widened a bit more for the Green Bay Packers after they beat the Miami Dolphins. The Packers finish the regular season with home games against NFC North champion Minnesota and a 7-8 Detroit team that’s also in pursuit of the playoffs. By winning out, the Packers also would eliminate Seattle because of a better conference record if both ended at 9-8. The Dolphins closed December winless. It’s a major shift from five weeks ago, when the Dolphins shared the AFC East lead with the Buffalo Bills. Miami will visit the Patriots on Sunday and conclude the regular season at home against the Jets on Jan. 8.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.