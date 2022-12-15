Alex Yannis, who chronicled soccer’s rise in US, dies at 84

Alex Yannis, who chronicled Pelé’s career and the rise of soccer interest in the United States during three decades with The New York Times, has died. He was 84. Yannis died Wednesday at a residential hospice in New City, New York, of interstitial lung disease. That’s according to his son, John. Born in Kartharitsi, Greece, Yannis worked in Paris selling papers for the International Herald Tribune, then co-owned by the Times. He moved to the U.S. with his wife and young son in around 1967. He covered three World Cups for the paper.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.