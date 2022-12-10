Titans activate 2, put starting LB David Long Jr. on IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans activated wide receiver Racey McMath and defensive back Josh Thompson off injured reserve for their game against Jacksonville, but put starting inside linebacker David Long Jr. on that list with an injured hamstring. Long was sidelined by the injury last week. Tennessee has 15 players on injured reserve — starting inside linebacker Zach Cunningham went on the list Nov. 12 with an injured elbow. The Titans, who are 7-5, host the Jaguars on Sunday. McMath went on injured reserve on Aug. 31 with a broken hip, and both he and Thompson resumed practicing with the team Wednesday. McMath, a sixth-round pick out of LSU in 2021, has two career catches and has mostly been a special teams player for Tennessee.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.