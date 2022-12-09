Jets rookie running back ‘Bam’ Knight making quick impact

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zonovan Knight used to bang on his toys in his playpen as a baby and causing an uncle to nickname him “Bam.” It has stuck through his life and even now as a powerful but speedy running back for the New York Jets. Knight was undrafted out of North Carolina State, but is making a late-season impact. He ran for 90 yards on 15 carries and added five catches for 28 yards last Sunday at Minnesota in his first NFL start making him the first undrafted rookie to gain at least 221 yards from scrimmage in his first two games since Indianapolis’ James Mungro in 2002.

