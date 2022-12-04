Louisiana, Houston to battle in Independence Bowl

Louisiana squeeked into the postseason with a last-weekend victory, but the Ragin’ Cajuns better be ready for Houston in the Independence Bowl. The Cougars are led by quarterback Clayton Tune. He threw for 37 touchdowns this season. The teams come in with different recent experiences. Louisiana beat Texas State to become bowl eligible. Houston lost to Tulsa in its regular season finale. The Cougars have been to 15 bowl games in 18 years, the most among schools from Texas.

By The Associated Press

