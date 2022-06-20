Bruce Buck steps down as Chelsea chairman after takeover

LONDON (AP) — Bruce Buck is stepping down as Chelsea chairman. Buck has held the position since 2003 but is leaving following the change of ownership at the Premier League club. Chelsea says Buck “will continue to support the club as a senior advisor.” Chelsea was sold last month for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly. It marked the end of the 19-year tenure of Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who was forced to sell the club in March after being sanctioned by the British government for what it called his enabling of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal and barbaric invasion” of Ukraine.