Supreme Court agrees to decide if Trump may end birthright citizenship

(CNN) — The Supreme Court agreed Friday to decide if President Donald Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship with an executive order is constitutional, offering the justices an opportunity to revisit what has widely been considered settled law since the 19th Century.

By granting the appeal, the court is directly taking on the merits of a controversy that it largely avoided earlier this year, when it sided with Trump on technical grounds dealing with how the challenges to the policy were handled by lower courts.

Though the legal theories advanced by the Trump administration’s appeal have long been considered fringe even by many conservatives, the case will nevertheless draw considerable public focus to the Supreme Court term that began this fall. It is yet another test of the court’s willingness to embrace a boundary-pushing legal argument from the White House.

A ruling for Trump would upend a longstanding tenet of constitutional and American immigration law and may have significant practical implications for US citizens who may face new hurdles documenting newborns.

The court will hear arguments next year and will likely hand down a decision by the end of June.

