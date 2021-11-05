Crash closes northbound lanes of Circle Dr. at Fountain Blvd. in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash closed all northbound lanes of Circle Dr. at Fountain Blvd. Friday evening.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the closure happened around 8 p.m.
All Northbound lanes of Circle at Fountain are closed for a crash. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) November 6, 2021
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
