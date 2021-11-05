Skip to Content
today at 8:01 PM
Crash closes northbound lanes of Circle Dr. at Fountain Blvd. in Colorado Springs

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash closed all northbound lanes of Circle Dr. at Fountain Blvd. Friday evening.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the closure happened around 8 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

