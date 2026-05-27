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CDOT repaves US 24 between Peyton and Calhan

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Updated
today at 6:52 AM
Published 5:53 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) are two weeks into a ten-mile, $12 repaving project on US 24 between Peyton and Calhan.

The work continues repaving completed last year from Falcon to Peyton.

Crews are currently in the milling process, removing existing pavement from the westbound lane and shoulder.

Meanwhile, in a related project east of Calhan, CDOT is widening the right lane and shoulder to create a passing lane.

To reduce traffic impacts, paving crews will work overnight, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sundays through Thursdays.

Drivers should expect traffic delays of up to 15 minutes there.

The widening work will take place during daytime hours on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; drivers should be aware of narrower traffic lanes in that area.

CDOT hopes to finish the project by the end of September.

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Calhan
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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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