Two-week drainage project could affect traffic flow in and out of Rampart Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Officials said that temporary closures are possible starting Wednesday along a narrow road at the entrance to Rampart Park on the city's northeast side.

A city crew will install an underground drainage pipe along 300 feet of an open channel between the road, a sloped buffer zone, and a retaining wall above a new housing development.

The pipe will connect to a stormwater outlet that released enough water during a storm last summer to collapse part of the wall and damage the channel, which is lined with plastic turf.

After installing the pipe, workers will cover it with soil and plant grass on top, and repair damage in the channel.

The channel drains into nearby Pine Creek.

Officials ask park visitors to be aware of large trucks and other equipment along the narrow road; when it's open, departing traffic must yield to incoming traffic.

The road leads to park facilities which include a popular dog park, a BMX bike path, a playground, and a disc golf course.

Officials said that the project is the first of its kind in town.