Mimosas get freaky: Would you drink this Broncos-themed green chile adult beverage?

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- There are some pretty crazy drinks out there. In recent years, the espresso martini has risen in popularity. Who can forget about the michelada, a mixture of beer and tomato juice? Or even more peculiar, how about the buttered popcorn-flavored vodka that's been hitting shelves lately?

But a sparkling wine giant is hoping to place a new addition in your alcoholic beverage rotation. Enter the "GreenChileMosa."

André is launching an NFL-themed contest as 32 teams are represented by different outrageous mimosas. In a homage to Colorado, and a nudge to Pueblo sloppers, the Broncos' themed drink features... you guessed it... green chile.

Similarly offbeat mimosas include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' CrabMosa and the Chicago Bears' GiardinieraMosa.

Courtesy: André California Champagne

"Made for diehard stans (not fair-weather fans), these mimosas are unapologetically over the top... Because this isn’t brunch. It’s football season," a press release from a spokesperson read.

You can vote for your favorite mimosa recipe by clicking here. André says the winning "Team-Mosa" flavor will be bottled or canned for next football season. Voting runs through Dec. 1.

The company insists the drinks have been brainstormed with sommeliers to be "genuinely drinkable." Hey, don't knock it 'til you try it. We're posting the recipe below, and if you end up making one, shoot us a DM with pictures (or better yet, a video of you drinking it-- if you're 21 or older).

GreenChileMosa

1/2 André California Champagne

1/8 roasted green chili puree

1/4 lime juice

1/8 simple syrup

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.