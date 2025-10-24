Stop-work order issued for bridge maintenance project in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — A $315,000 project to repair a century-old bridge has closed a street for the past month and is scheduled to be finished by the end of next month.

However, that completion date could now be delayed due to a recent development.

The city apparently has issued a stop-work order to the project's contractor at the site on Cache La Poudre Street, between El Paso and Prospect streets, east of downtown.

A notice at the site indicates that the order was effective at 9 a.m. Thursday, and suggests an inspection determined the contractor hasn't met city code requirements for grading, erosion control, and land disturbance.

KRDO 13's The Road Warrior tried to contact city officials and the contractor for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

The project site is over a large culvert between two sides of Shooks Run Creek, a waterway that flows south through the area.

The bridge was built in 1918 and is known for its colorful, locally themed murals and a pedestrian walkway above.

A day before issuance of the order, The Road Warrior spoke with Gayle Sturdivant, the city's deputy director of public works.

She explained that crews are stabilizing and waterproofing the structure, as well as replacing some of the concrete.

"And it's actually been different structure types over time as it's been widened over," Sturdivant said. "So it's a very unique structure. But this maintenance project is really intended to make it usable for the next 30 years."

Crews have also placed braces in the culvert under the street for added support during construction.

Part of the work zone is beside a house on a slope leading to the creek, providing worker access to the culvert.

Sidewalks on both sides remain open to pedestrians.

The stop-work order surprised some neighbors who have eagerly awaited the project's completion.

"I walk my dog through there all the time, as many others do," said Tamara Morse-Hurd. "I'm surprised that there would be a stop-work order on it, because if you're working for the city, I would hope that you would do things correctly, the first time, so it wouldn't have to be done over again."

The city is overseeing a similar project downstream, where the creek flows partly through a park on Bijou Street, but that work doesn't affect traffic.