Colorado Springs Fire Department to hold grand opening for Fire Station 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Sept. 24, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) will hold an unveiling for Fire Station 24.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Fire Chief Randy Royal are expected to give remarks, CSFD says.

The new station, located off New Life Drive, looks to serve a growing population and lower response times. Last year, CSFD said they wanted to keep their response times around 8 minutes or less for 90% of their calls for service. The new station is expected to shave off seconds of their average response time.

While the unveiling is on Sept. 24, staff expect the new station to be in full operation by Sept. 10.

