Get ready for second round of overnight closures on Marksheffel Road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — On Wednesday night, just three nights after a weekend closure of Marksheffel Road ended, the busy northeast-side corridor will close again for the weekend.

This time, a different section will be affected — three-quarters of a mile between Barnes Road and Stetson Hills Boulevard — and start sooner that before.

Last week's closure covered a mile farther north, between Stetson Hills and Dublin boulevards.

While the previous closures were in place overnight last Thursday and from Friday night until Monday morning; this round of closures begins overnight Wednesday, continues overnight Thursday and again through the entire weekend.

The closure periods will be from 7 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. overnight Wednesday and Thursday, and from 7 p.m. Friday until 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials said that drivers will still have access to local businesses and the Peoples United Methodist Church.

The reason for this closure is similar to the last — crews will install drainage pipes between 15 and 20 feet under the pavement.

Workers also will re-stripe the road to establish a new traffic pattern.

The closures are part of the ongoing $60 million widening of three miles of Marksheffel, from Dublin to North Carefree Circle.

Widening the road has required similar widening and other improvements at the North Carefree, Barnes, Stetson Hills and Dublin intersections.

Marksheffel is a key transportation route that links Fountain, Peterson Space Force Base, US 24 and Woodmen Road; the project became a priority with continued home construction in and around Banning Lewis Ranch in the city's northeastern corner.

The project is scheduled for completion late next year.

For more information, visit: https://coloradosprings.gov/marksheffel.