Snow comes to an end tonight

Snow will start to make its way out of the immediate Colorado Springs as we head into the early night time hours. Pueblo and South and the Eastern Plains can have snow linger into the late night hours. By midnight Southern Colorado will be dry. Lows tonight will be in the single digits to teens with few hometowns in High Country Region having lows below zero.

We will be dry to finish out our weekend! Highs will be in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado. The High Country will have lows in the 20s. Sunday afternoon to evening the High Country can experience snow showers.

We will highs bump back up for the start of the work week. We will have highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado with the High Country having highs in the 30s. Monday night there is a chance for snow.

Snow chances will continue as we head into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens for the Eastern Plains, 20s along the I-25 corridor, and 20s to 30s for the High Country Region.

We will dry out by the middle of the work week but the cold temperatures will remain. We will have highs continuing to be in the teens for the Plains, 20s along the I-25 corridor, and 20s to 30s for the High Country Region.

Thursday we will start to see temperatures increase into the 20s to 30s for Southern Colorado. They will continue to rise into the 40s as finish out the work week. We will stay dry during this time.