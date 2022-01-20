Colorado Springs citizens express growing concern about trash, litter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a city known for being the inspiration for America the Beautiful and bearing the title of Olympic City, USA, there's growing public discontent about how increasingly messy it is as it grows.

Much of the litter, trash and other debris regularly accumulates along Interstate 25 through the city and south toward the Pueblo County line; a crew of former prison inmates removes that trash in an agreement with the Colorado Department of Transportation, but is limited in manpower and had its personnel cut in half by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDOT crews also occasionally pick of trash along I-25, but the agency's primary role is highway maintenance.

A considerable amount of trash in generated by illegal homeless camps, and the organization Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful picks up trash there, as well as during special events.

The city has crews in its Neighborhood Services office that also clean homeless camps, and remove trash and debris in other areas.

But this week, there have been more than 60 responses to a post on the social medial site Nextdoor about the situation -- with some complaining about seeing more trash or asking why more resources aren't devoted to cleanup, while others comment on where the trash is coming from or what they can do to help.

