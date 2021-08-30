Hurricane Ida evacuees could be coming to Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City Councilman Richard Skorman said Monday that plans are being discussed by individuals and local organizations to help some of the evacuees from Hurricane Ida near New Orleans.

A similar effort was conducted with evacuees of Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago this week.

Skorman said that specifics and an exact timetable are still being discussed, but that this effort will include raising money for victims and sending buses to the disaster zone and bring back anyone who needs help or wants to relocate here.

An estimated 1,500 Katrina evacuees came to the Colorado Springs area in the aftermath of Katrina and received assistance and temporary shelter; it's believed that a third of them now live permanently in Colorado Springs.

Skorman said that he doesn't know how many evacuees may come, what their needs are or how long they'll stay.

A vacant former utility building near America the Beautiful Park served as a welcome center in 2005 for evacuees to sleep, shower and apply for services; that building is now used by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Similar facilities for Ida evacuees have not been identified.

Lutheran Family Services played a major role in the 2005 relief effort but a spokesperson said Monday that the agency won't be involved this time because more evacuees are expected to remain in Louisiana -- meaning that there may be fewer evacuees this time.

Skorman said that city government and participating agencies spend several million dollars helping Katrina evacuees in 2005.