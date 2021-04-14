Whataburger provides details on plans to open in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- To the trend of popular burger chains such as Jack in the Box and In-N-Out coming to Colorado Springs, you can now add Whataburger.

The Texas-based corporation, which started in 1950 and has at least 850 locations in 10 states, plans to open a restaurant before the end of the year in the InterQuest Marketplace retail development near Interstate 25 and Interquest Parkway -- not far from where the area's first In-N-Out restaurant recently opened.

This summer, Whataburger intends to renovate a vacant retail building on Constitution Avenue, just east of Powers Boulevard -- across the street from a second future In-N-Out store -- and open it as an employee training center.

The corporation will hire more than 100 people and is working on a website that will provide hiring information. Most of the hiring is expected to begin in early fall.

Whataburger isn't stopping with one Colorado location. A press release states that more locations, possibly including others in town and across the state, are being planned for next year.

The city's first Whataburger store and training center will be operated by BurgerWorks, a longtime franchisee that owns and oversees nine Whataburgers in Texas.

Whataburger stores are open 24 hours a day and are known for using never-frozen beef and a variety of menu items that include the popular Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Two varieties of ketchup also ate sold online and in many grocery stores in the Southwest.

BurgerWorks says it has planned since last year to expand into Colorado and that expansion isn't affected by In-N-Out or other competitors. Whataburger has also operated in Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma for years.

Whataburger is not to be confused with "What-A-Burger," a chain of restaurants in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. But the founders of Whataburger gave the chain its name because they wanted customers to enjoy its hamburgers so much that they'd exclaim,"What a burger!"