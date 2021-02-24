Colorado Springs woman competes on new HGTV interior design show

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs woman makes her debut on a brand new interior design competition show "Design Star: Next Gen" on Wednesday.

Arianna Danielson is a blogger, photographer and designer known for her bold aesthetics and passion for vintage pieces. On "Design Star: Next Gen" she's getting a shot at $50,000.

“Think Project Runway except for interior design" Danielson said. "It’s a competition where a bunch of already established designers are getting together and competing for $50,000, a spread in HGTV Magazine and their own show on HGTV.”

Based in Colorado Springs, the mom of two said her work was first noticed when she bought her parents’ home and overhauled it with her own unique style. Her design point of view caught the eye of friends and locals, so she staretd a blog and dedicated it to do-it-yourself projects on Instagram. Now, Danielson owns a thriving E-Design Business and works with major brands.

“I feel like Colorado Springs is lacking a little bit in the interior design aspect. I’m hoping that this will maybe elevate that a little bit for this city," she said. "Maybe people will start thinking about it a little bit more and maybe I will start getting more clients here locally instead of out of state.”

Danielson is one of eight contestants on the new HGTV and Discovery+ series. Over six episodes, the up-and-coming designers will show off their style and skills while competing for the top prize. Danielson said she is excited to represent this city on the screen.

“Colorado Springs, like this is a smaller city you know there is a lot of designers from Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Memphis. It was just super surreal and such an honor,” she said.

Danielson said the show gave her a chance to showcase her style and personality, and although it was difficult at times, she said win or lose this experience was always going to be really beneficial and a catalyst for her career.

The first episode airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. Mountain Time on both HGTV and Discovery+. The other five episodes will air only on Discovery+.