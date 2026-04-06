Family ties: Grace Namnoum and fellow Cheyenne Mountain student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO)--

Cheyenne Mountain High School senior Grace Namnoum took the next step in her athletic career on signing day, officially committing to play Division III softball at Hunter College in Manhattan, New York City.

Namnoum was one of 18 student-athletes celebrated during a packed signing ceremony in the school’s student union, where friends, family, teammates, and coaches gathered to mark the milestone moment. She may also look familiar to many in southern Colorado, she is the daughter of KRDO Sports Director Rob Namnoum.

Grace said the moment was both exciting and nerve‑racking as she put pen to paper, something she’s been preparing for since she was young. The ceremony represented years of dedication, training, and dreaming about playing at the next level.

For Namnoum, the decision also means trading the mountains of Colorado for the energy of the Big Apple, a move she’s been looking forward to for a long time.

“I just have always loved it,” Namnoum said. “I have a lot of family on the East Coast, so I visited quite a bit. I visited New York City when I was younger and I just fell in love. I was like, one day I’m going to go to school there and I’m going to live there.”

While the excitement is high, Grace admits the moment is bittersweet as she prepares to leave behind family, friends, and the state she’s called home her entire life.

“I’m sad I’m going to leave my family and my friends, but I’m really excited for this new chapter of my life,” she said. “I’ve lived in Colorado my whole life, so I’m excited to try something new.”

Namnoum will join the Hawks softball program this fall as she begins both her collegiate athletic and academic journey in New York City.

The Classical Academy also had their signing this morning with six student-athletes signing their letters of intent with sports ranging from volleyball, track, football and cheer.