Warranty Woes; 13 Investigates special report into homeowners’ unanswered warranty claims

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several El Paso County homeowners of new builds reached out to 13 Investigates to try and find answers as their warranty claims continue to go unanswered.

Jade Rhodes and Bryan Stafford each moved into brand new Tralon Homes in 2021. Within months the new homeowners started finding problems, from splintered flooring to broken pipes.

13 Investigates learned when homeowners requested the builder to fix the problems, their warranty claims sat in Tralon’s system for months going unanswered.

“What issues are going to come up after the next two years? Three years? We've been here a couple of months and issues were popping up,” Rhodes said. “There are structural issues coming from neighbors. Mine's insignificant compared to others.”

Tralon Homes, formerly known as St. Aubyn, is one of the most prolific home construction companies in El Paso County. The company pulled nearly a third of all single-family building permits in the county between 2020 and 2022.

While homeowners wait for their warranty claims to be fixed, the company is building more houses right down the street. But buyers have little power against builders who are backed by Colorado laws.

“If we need to sell this house, we need to have these problems fixed or else we're going to end up having to pay for them just to sell the house,” Stafford said.

In a 13 Investigates special report Thursday, we explain what protections homeowners can turn to before agreeing to one of the biggest purchases of their lives.