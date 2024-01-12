The School Buzz: D11 unified basketball team playing during Nuggets half-time show this weekend

Student-athletes from District 11 are joining forces this weekend for the opportunity of a lifetime.

High schoolers from Coronado, Doherty, Mitchell, and Palmer have put their rivalries aside to form a unified basketball team, with the help of Special Olympics Colorado. And now they'll get the chance to show off their skills, playing on-court at Ball Arena during half-time of the Nuggets-Pacers game this weekend.

Joshua Wootten is part of the team and a freshman at Palmer High School. He'll be taking the first shot, wearing Palmer jersey number 21, which is notable because that's the same jersey number Denver Nuggets player Reggie Jackson wore while he played at Palmer High School.

Do you know something or someone remarkable at your school? Email us! Schoolbuzz@krdo.com.