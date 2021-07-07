Skip to Content
today at 7:16 AM
2 ATF agents and a police officer shot in Chicago

By Carma Hassan, CNN

Two ATF agents and one Chicago police officer were shot while they were in their car getting on the freeway at around 5:50 a.m., according to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Brown said.

“Officers were fired upon from the street towards the on-ramp while they were in their car,” as they entered the I-57 freeway the superintendent said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

  1. Instead of trying to take the guns from law abiding citizen’s, why don’t they try to take the guns from the criminals as a trial run?

