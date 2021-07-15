Colorado ranks third with sending most athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

National-World

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee says 613 American athletes are going to Tokyo to compete in the Summer Olympics. Out of those athletes, 34 are from Colorado.

According to our news partners in Denver 9News, Colorado ranks third with the most athletes going to the Olympics. Coming behind Florida with 51 and California with 126. Texas rounds out the top four with 31 athletes.

California, Florida, Colorado, and Texas make up about a quarter of the second-largest delegation ever sent to the Olympics from Team USA.