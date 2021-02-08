OHP trooper released from hospital after being injured during pursuit in NE Oklahoma

National-World

VINITA, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper who was injured during a pursuit in northeastern Oklahoma has been released from a hospital.

Authorities said troopers were in pursuit of a vehicle Saturday night on the Will Rogers Turnpike near Vinita.

At some point, the suspect drove over stop sticks, got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Troopers followed, and the suspect stole an Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicle.

Officials said the suspect crossed state lines and hit a Missouri trooper.

That trooper’s condition has not been released.

When an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper went to make the arrest, he was accidentally struck by a Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, identified as Trooper Micah Gibe, was treated and released from the hospital.

Gibe is a seven-year veteran of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

