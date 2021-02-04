Cancer diagnosis, wife’s passing hasn’t stopped North Texas meals on wheels volunteer

National-World

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Ron Browning has been volunteering with Meals on Wheels in Tarrant County for ten years.

“If you don’t do something, you waste away,” Browning says. “So I would rather stay busy.”

Staying busy is an understatement for Browning who started volunteering for Meals on Wheels all thanks to a little nudging from his late wife, Deborah, who he was married to for 50 years.

“I was retired, and my wife said it would be good for me to do something and give back to the community,” Browning explains. “So she pushed me into it.”

He doesn’t just volunteer for Meals on Wheels occasionally.

“I work here every day,” Browning says.

“So I am here every day helping the drivers get their food together and it is really like a family — it’s really, really nice.”

On top of that, he also delivers meals once a week and picks up extra delivery routes when Meals on Wheels is short on volunteers.

Volunteering to help those in needs, even when he, himself, may be the most in need of a helping hand.

Browning was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and is still going through treatments today.

“And then in July my wife passed away, and then in October or first of November, I came down with COVID-19 and was in the hospital for 12 days total,” Browning explains. “So ya… 2020 had been a pretty rough year for me.”

Despite it all, Deanna McNair, the Volunteer Coordinator for Meals on Wheels Tarrant County says Browning has not stopped volunteering.

“He was very adamant that he wanted to be here when he could, and when he really did not feel well those were the days he’d call and say he needed someone to help out,” McNair says.

A man that is choosing to see beauty and find purpose in serving others, even during personal storms.

“I mean it just gives me joy to be out with people, see people and be able to help people,” Browning says.

“I encourage people, if you have a bad situation, try to look at the good side of stuff and to move forward and enjoy the life that you do have.”

Words of encouragement from a man making the most of his life.

