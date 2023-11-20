Colorado Governor Jared Polis releases statement on one-year anniversary of Club Q tragedy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Polis visited Club Q at yesterday's one-year anniversary memorial in Colorado Springs.
“Let this one-year anniversary be an opportunity for us all to recommit ourselves to being examples of hope and love — that is how we can honor Raymond, Kelly, Daniel, Derrick, and Ashley and keep their memories with us. Though we will always mourn for those we lost, I find hope in the Colorado Springs community today. Every time this community faces tragedy we come back stronger and I want to thank the community and applaud you for your incredible strength. We can continue to build a Colorado for All, where everyone can thrive no matter who they are, who they love, or how they identify.”Colorado Governor Jared Polis