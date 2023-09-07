Man wanted for attempted murder arrested by El Paso County Sheriffs after standoff

STRATMOOR, Colo. (KRDO) - A man wanted for attempted first-degree murder was arrested following an hours-long standoff with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) Thursday.

On the afternoon of September 7, the EPCSO said deputies attempted to contact 29-year-old Rashad Pearson of Colorado Springs, while he was on a stolen motorcycle.

Pearson tried to run from deputies and ended up at an apartment on Ericson Drive in the Stratmoor area.

Deputies say Pearson was wanted for attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, relating to an incident in July.

That warrant for his arrest, however, was issued just two days prior on September 5.

Upon arriving at the apartment, deputies realized Pearson was hiding inside.

The Patrol Division, SWAT team, and other specialized units arrived at the scene and were able to take Pearson into custody.

Deputies told KRDO they are still working to figure out if Pearson knew the people in the apartment and are still determining what additional charges he may be facing.

Pearson will at least be facing charges for the alleged attempted first-degree murder, which can carry up to 24 years in prison.