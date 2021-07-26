KRDO’s float in COS 150 “Parade Through Time” nod to Nikola Tesla

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Final preparations are underway for the City of Colorado Springs 150th celebration. Saturday, July 31, KRDO NewsChannel 13 will join others in the COS 150 "Parade Through Time."

KRDO's float is based around a Tesla coil, a concept first designed by Nikola Tesla in the late 1800s. It's believed Tesla may have begun crucial experiments towards what would become wireless technology used in modern times during his time in Colorado Springs.

"He studied how he could see lightning and coming and still feel it after it left and he was interested in the wireless transmission of energy," said Leah Witherow, curator of the Pioneers Museum.

The team at Smart Sheet Metal Local Union Nine worked on the coil, preparing it for the upcoming festivities. The team explained how finding the material to make the coil was a struggle due to prices going up, but they're confident the float will be up and running for Saturday.

The "Parade Through Time" begins July 31 at 11 a.m. down Tejon Street. Each float featured in the parade represents key moments in Colorado Springs' History.

The Sesquicentennial Downtown Festival along Vermijo Avenue immediately following the parade. For more information on the celebration, click here.