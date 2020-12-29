Police ID pedestrian killed in crash near Academy and Galley

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police have identified the victim who was killed in a crash while walking across an intersection at N. Academy Boulevard and Galley Road last week.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. Colorado Springs Police say 48-year-old Samantha Atchison was in the crosswalk going west across Academy Boulevard but didn't have right of way from the light.

According to police, Atchison was hit by a Subaru going south on Academy, and she died at the scene.

Police say the driver in the Subaru cooperated with investigators, and no charges have been filed, though the investigation is still continuing.