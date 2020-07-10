Skip to Content
today at 10:57 am
Published 3:56 pm

Colorado Springs family begs others to wear a mask

Family asks others to wear a mask
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One day after Governor Jared Polis told the state to "wear a damn mask," a family with an immunocompromised son is begging for people to listen.

Amanda Archuleta and her son, Zander were a part of the Colorado Springs #MaskUp Campaign launched in June. The 11-year-old already wore a mask long before the COVID-19 pandemic, and now wants others to wear one for his safety.

Meanwhile, thousands other in Colorado Springs say they won't wear a mask.

Krystal Story

Krystal is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Krystal here.

