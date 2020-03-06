Colorado Springs police: Barricaded suspect wanted on warrants for thefts, drugs

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers and a SWAT unit were called to a home in northeast Colorado Springs to arrest a suspect wanted on multiple warrants Friday afternoon.

The area near 2700 Oro Blanco Drive was sectioned off while Colorado Springs police officers worked to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect hasn't been identified, but police said they're wanted on warrants for motor vehicle theft, burglary, theft and narcotics.

We have a crew working to get more information from the scene.