California mushroom farms cited for workplace safety violations after January fatal shootings

California has cited two Northern California mushroom farms for health and safety violations and proposed more than $165,000 in fines five months after a worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings. The Jan. 23 violence stunned the small coastal community of Half Moon Bay about 30 miles south of San Francisco. The citations and proposed fines were announced Monday and included a lack of training for Spanish- and Mandarin-speaking workers in a language they can understand and failing to secure labor camp permits for onsite worker housing. Efforts to reach the farms for comment were not immediately successful.

