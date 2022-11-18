Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots is refusing to certify the results of last week’s vote. Friday’s move by Cochise County supervisors could delay statewide certification that will trigger a recount in at least one race: the razor-thin contest for state attorney general. Republicans who control the Cochise board sued to hand-count ballots before dropping the case. On Friday, the two GOP board members apparently believed a trio of men who say vote-counting machines are not property certified — over the state’s elections director, who testified they were. The men’s arguments have been repeatedly rejected by the state Supreme Court.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.