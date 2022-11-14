Well noted: A selection of some music-themed gifts this year

The Associated Press is recommending for music lovers gifts including vinyl box sets by Neil Young, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald, Paul McCartney and heavy metal icon Iron Maiden. There is also a book about the beginning of rock at Sun Records that takes you behind hits like “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Whitney Houston’s estate has released a perfume inspired by the singer’s personality, warmth and zest for life. And there’s a massive 20-LP set containing 242 recordings of original songs and readings inspired by or incorporating birdsong — all to benefit the National Audubon Society.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.