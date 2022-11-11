Disneyland adds dolls in wheelchairs to ‘It’s a Small World’

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland has added two new characters in wheelchairs to “It’s a Small World.” The animatronic dolls were unveiled on the iconic ride Friday. One is in the Latin American section and the other appears in the finale. Disney Resorts says it’s part of an ongoing effort to accurately reflect diversity. While the ride has special boats designed to accommodate guests who use wheelchairs, it’s the first time in Disneyland’s 67-year history that a character has been featured in a wheelchair. Similar dolls will be added to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris next year.

