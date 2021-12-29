Panama sentences two men in 2020 killings of 7 young people

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Two men in Panama have been given long prison terms for killing seven young people in 2020, bloodshed that shocked a country where mass slayings are rare. Panamanian prosecutors said Wednesday that Reynaldo Cuadra McBean was sentenced to 50 years and Jean Carlos Hernandez was sentenced to serve 36 years for their convictions on homicide, abduction, aggravated robbery and other charges. The court found them guilty on Dec. 15. Authorities have never offered a motive for the killings on July 17, 2020. Relatives found the bodies of the four women and three men between the ages of 17 and 22 near Lake Gatun after they did not return from an outing.