Rich? Want to be a U.S. senator? Welcome to Pennsylvania!

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high-stakes race for an open U.S. Senate seat is seeing candidates bringing big bank accounts and big-time connections from blue states. Introducing Carla Sands, Mehmet Oz — best known as the host of TV’s “Dr. Oz Show” — and David McCormick, all three of whom seem prepared to spend millions of their own dollars to win a Senate seat. It’s also a test in an increasingly nationalized political environment of whether voters care about how deeply their representatives are tied to the state — or whether carpetbagging will be a pivotal issue in next year’s contest to replace retiring two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.