Germany arrests suspected Libyan extremist

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of being part of a Libyan extremist group and extorting money through kidnappings. Federal prosecutors said that the man, a Libyan citizen, was detained in the eastern German city of Dresden on Thursday. Prosecutors said Friday the man is suspected of having joined the Libya Revolutionaries Operations Room by 2016. The group initially fought against the forces of Gen. Khalifa Hifter but later joined with his Libyan National Army to fight the U.N.-backed transition government. Prosecutors allege the suspect passed information on Libyans in Germany to the group. The information was allegedly used to kidnap relatives of Libyans living in Germany and demand ransoms for their release.