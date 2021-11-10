Woman charged in suitcase murder case to remain locked up

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago woman who was arrested on a murder conspiracy charge in the 2014 slaying of her mother in Indonesia will remain locked up after her attorney declined to argue for her release. Keith Spielfogel did not explain why he wanted to waive Wednesday’s detention hearing for Heather Mack, and Mack told the judge she did not want to make a statement. Mack was arrested last week at Chicago’s O’Hare airport when she arrived from Indonesia. Mack was convicted in Indonesia of helping her boyfriend kill Sheila von Wiese-Mack and stuffing her body in a suitcase. She served about seven years of a 10-year sentence there then was deported to the United States.