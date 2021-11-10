Hearing concludes for Missouri inmate in 1978 triple murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The fate of a Kansas City man who has been in prison for more than 40 years for a triple murder many people believe he didn’t commit is now up to a judge. An evidentiary hearing ended late Wednesday in the case of Kevin Strickland, who has been in prison since 1979. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said during closing arguments that Strickland was guilty of hanging out with people who committed the murders, but her review of the case convinced her a terrible mistake was made. Attorneys for the Missouri attorney general’s office said suggestions that the only survivor of the shooting recanted her identification of Strickland as the shooter were hearsay.