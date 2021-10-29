DeSantis sets date for special session on vaccine mandates

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and BRENDAN FARRINGTON

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched criticism at President Joe Biden as he called lawmakers into a special session to take up legislation to prevent vaccine mandates enacted by businesses. The special session will begin Nov. 15 and end by Nov. 19. DeSantis issued the call Friday saying the president is overstepping his authority by trying to force businesses to require vaccinations. Republican leaders in the House and Senate said they support the governor’s decision. DeSantis has lobbed heavy criticism at the White House and local governments in Florida over their vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions. Democratic state Rep. Evan Jenne said it’s sad to see DeSantis make the pandemic a political issue.