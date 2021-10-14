Africa detecting just 1 in 7 COVID-19 cases, says WHO study

AP National News

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — According to a new study by the World Health Organization, only one in seven COVID-19 infections in Africa are being detected, meaning the continent’s estimated infection level may be 59 million people. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s Africa regional director, says more accurate numbers of infections are needed to better curb transmission. She said in a press briefing Thursday that the U.N. plans to increase rapid diagnostic testing in eight African countries with the goal of testing 7 million people in the next year. The initiative is a “radically” new approach that shifts from passive to active surveillance by working with communities.